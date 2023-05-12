Clark Elementary School receives reported threat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department has announced their awareness of a reported threat against several students and Clark Elementary School.

The one responsible has been identified, and the student in question has been suspended. They will not be at school Monday, May 15.

Paducah Police are working closely with Paducah school officials and have been in contact with the McCracken County Attorney’s office. They investigation is ongoing.

