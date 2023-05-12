Heartland Votes

City council to consider ordinance to use casino funds to cover some costs of Houck Field project

FILE PHOTO - Video from Drone12 over Houck Field in Cape Girardeau shows framing for much for...
FILE PHOTO - Video from Drone12 over Houck Field in Cape Girardeau shows framing for much for the grandstands on the Southside has been put into place.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city council will consider an ordinance to use casino funds to cover some of the cost of the Houck Field project at Southeast Missouri State University.

The city council will meet on Monday, May 15. You can click here to see the full agenda.

According to the agenda, the university will request a commitment from the city of $600,000 annually, totaling $10,200,000, to fund a portion of the project.

The proposed ordinance would got into effect 10 days it was passed and approved.

A groundbreaking for the start of the first phase of the Houck Multiuse Complex was held on Tuesday, September 6.

The university athletics department announced its 2023 season football schedule, with the Redhawks hosting Lindenwood on September 9 in its Ohio Valley Conference opener.

According to SEMO Athletics, they’ll open the new football stadium against the Lions.

