Heartland Votes

Cattle truck crash blocks highway in Ballard County

A crash involving a cattle truck is blocking U.S. 60 on the LaCenter side of Barlow in Ballard...
A crash involving a cattle truck is blocking U.S. 60 on the LaCenter side of Barlow in Ballard County.(Source: MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a cattle truck is blocking U.S. 60 on the LaCenter side of Barlow in Ballard County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a tree fell and the truck hit the tree. This cause the truck to travel off of the highway and rollover.

KYTC said the truck is hauling 68 steers, which will have to be off-loaded before the truck can be removed.

This is expected to take at least five hours, or around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12.

Drivers can detour around the closure between Wickliffe and Paducah by taking U.S. 51, KY 121, KY 286 and U.S. 62.

KYTC said none of the cows have got loose.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new bill into law that would provide support to first...
Gov. Pritzker signs Act-of-Duty Bill
A Poplar Bluff man died in a crash on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff on Thursday afternoon, May 11.
Poplar Bluff man dies in crash on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff
In-person classes were canceled at Mount Vernon Township High School because of a senior prank....
‘Senior prank went too far:’ Vandalism forces Mt. Vernon High School students to take e-learning day
The current Sikeston seniors will be freshman for the Tigers in the fall.
Two Sikeston cheerleaders make University of Missouri Cheer Team for 2023-24
A couple of "Real Housewives" will star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’ to star in new series set in Benton, Ill.

Latest News

A dump truck crash is blocking KY 139/South Road at the 16 mile marker.
Dump truck crash blocking KY 139/South Rd. at 16mm in Trigg Co.
A Poplar Bluff man died in a crash on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff on Thursday afternoon, May 11.
Poplar Bluff man dies in crash on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A crash was blocking traffic on Broadway Street Wednesday afternoon, May 10.
Broadway at Clark St. in Cape Girardeau reopened after crash