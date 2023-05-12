Cattle truck crash blocks highway in Ballard County

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a cattle truck is blocking U.S. 60 on the LaCenter side of Barlow in Ballard County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a tree fell and the truck hit the tree. This cause the truck to travel off of the highway and rollover.

KYTC said the truck is hauling 68 steers, which will have to be off-loaded before the truck can be removed.

This is expected to take at least five hours, or around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12.

Drivers can detour around the closure between Wickliffe and Paducah by taking U.S. 51, KY 121, KY 286 and U.S. 62.

KYTC said none of the cows have got loose.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.