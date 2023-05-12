Heartland Votes

Body camera video shows Elyria police pulling drug bust suspect out of the clothes dryer

Elyria police officers found Michael McClosky hiding in the dryer of a home on Kenyon Avenue.
By Kelly Kennedy
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police arrested seven people following a massive drug bust at a home on Kenyon Avenue last Saturday.

On Thursday 19 News obtained a copy of the body camera footage that shows the shocking arrests.

“Get your leg out now!” an officer ordered Michael McClosky when he found him hiding inside a clothes dryer. “That’s enough! He was hiding in the dryer. What are you doing dude?”

“I have felony warrants you know that,” McClosky told the officer. “I don’t know if they wanna pick me up or not.”

Officers also busted Brandon Sherill, who they found hiding under the stairs. They found Stephanie Price in the attic.

“You got any weapons?” an officer asked Price.

“No,” she said.

“Look at me he gave you the dope to take up here,” an officer said. “Give it to me now.”

“I don’t have it,” Price claimed.

Jason Smith was caught hiding under blankets in the basement.

“You really think we’re that dumb? Get up! Stand up!” officers ordered Smith.

Officers arrested a total of two women and five men.

They found fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, syringes, and other drug paraphernalia inside the home.

“This has nothing to do with me! I wanna know why you guys are even here, “Price said.

“So then why are you hiding in the attic?” an officer asked.

“Because you guys freaked me out,” she said.

A few people were charged on outstanding warrants, the others facing drug possession charges and the home tenant was charged with permitting drug abuse in the home as well.

