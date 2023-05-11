Heartland Votes

Therapy dog at General John A. Logan Attendance Center aimed at helping young students improve in the classroom

A new four-legged friend is looking to make an impact at the General John A. Logan Attendance Center in Murphysboro
By Colin Baillie
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A new four-legged friend is looking to make an impact at the General John A. Logan Attendance Center in Murphysboro.

Scout the poodle is a therapy dog that will be used to help students stay engaged in the classroom.

Leaders at the school expect she’ll make a huge impact on students.

“Having a school therapy dog in our district, the hope is that will increase social emotional learning, which will help increase academics and decrease behaviors. There’s a lot of studies done that show that having a school therapy dog increases attendance, decreases behaviors and anxiety which increases learning.” said November Davison, student advocate at General John A. Logan Attendance Center.

During the summer, Scout will go through obedience and facility training. She will complete that just before the school year begins.

