Showers and storms slowly moving through the area

Overall, it has been a quite day across the area. There is a line of showers and thunderstorms slowly moving through the heartland over the next several hours. The severe threat for these storms is low, expect wind gusts up to 40 mph, intense lightning, and heavy rainfall. Overnight these storms should start to weaken as we lose the diurnal heating component.

Friday morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies, a few scattered showers, and temperatures in the mid 60s. As we head into the afternoon, the chance for showers and storms become more likely. A strong isolated thunderstorm can not be ruled out for Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.