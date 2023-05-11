Heartland Votes

SEMO hosts annual International student end of the year picnic at Capaha Park

By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, May 10, the annual SEMO International student end of the year picnic took place at Capaha Park, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Several students from across the globe are expected to walk the stage at SEMO’s graduation on Saturday.

Which is why school leaders held a cookout celebration in honor of the years these students spent away from home.

The Assistant Director of International Education at SEMO Brooke DeArman said she loves having this event.

“We just want them to have that comradery, that final goodbye,” DeArman said. “A lot of them are leaving the country after this weekend, so just another chance to say goodbye and to thank each other and show all of our appreciation to the student.”

The event offered hot dogs, hamburgers and desserts--but more importantly, it provided an opportunity for the students to enjoy each other’s company before parting ways.

”Especially at an event like this, they’re telling us where they are going next, where they’re going to be working in the U.S. A lot of them do go on and work,” DeArman said. “A lot of them talking about their families getting here from all over the globe to attend graduation--so that’s super fun. Some of their families are actually here today celebrating.”

DeArman added that the celebration helps foster a sense of community and belonging among the graduating class, as they reflect on their experiences and accomplishments at the school.

