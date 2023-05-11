Scattered storms heading into the Heartland

Heartland Votes

By Madeline Parker
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning Heartland! Your Thursday morning starts off drier before some showers begin to move in during the late morning/early afternoon. Later, along the warm frontal boundary, scattered storms will begin to form, around 2 pm. Severe storms are not likely, but potential flash floods from heavy rain and lightning are both possible. 4 pm will see the scattered storms moving north, with another system moving in from the south. This system will line out around 9 pm, but turn into lighter rain showers by the early morning hours. By Friday morning, there will be more scattered storms from the south and west, producing high winds and heavy rain.

The weekend has more chances for thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 80s this weekend. Monday starts off a drier week, with cooler temperatures in the 70s.

