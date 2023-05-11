Heartland Votes

Postponed CITY SC, FC Dallas match rescheduled

29 APR 2023 - ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI- St. Louis CITY SC host the Portland Timbers during match day 10 at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday Apr. 29, 2023.(Joe Martinez; St. Louis CITY SC | Joe Martinez)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Major League Soccer has announced when the game between CITY SC and FC Dallas will resume.

CITY SC faced off against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on May 6. The match started at 7:30 p.m., but was postponed during the second half due to lightning in the area.

The teams will resume the match at minute 50 on June 7 at 7:30 p.m. Per league policy, the match will resume with the same players on the field and substitutes available as when it was initially postponed.

Game Blog

CITY SC and FC Dallas both went into halftime scoreless.

Five minutes into the second half, the match went into a weather delay because of lightning in the area.

The weather delay turned into a postponement after lightning continued in the area.

Pre-game

CITY is looking to bounce back after losing to the Portland Timbers last week 2-1 at home in CITYPARK. CITY is currently second in the Western Conference with 19 points, just one point shy of Seattle in first place. The team is also still down its designated player, forward João Klauss.

Miguel Perez, the team’s home-grown 18-year-old player, is making the starting 11 tonight after starting in last week’s match. Célio Pompeu will be getting his first career MLS start.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

