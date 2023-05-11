Portageville to buy 4 new patrol vehicles with USDA grant money

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Portageville will receive $24,500 in grant funding to buy four new law enforcement vehicles.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, the grant funding is through USDA’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant program.

They say the city was having maintenance issues with their existing law enforcement vehicles due to high mileage.

Thanks to the partnership between USDA and grant financing through the program, the city was able to buy four new vehicles.

“Every investment that we make here at Rural Development impacts the growth and economic sustainability of our great state’s rural communities,” USDA Rural Development State Director for Missouri Kyle Wilkens said. “USDA strives to meet the unique needs of every rural town and city – and no two communities are alike. As long as we can continue to be a part of the investment to address those needs, we are one step closer to building a stronger and more resilient rural Missouri and America.”

According to the USDA, the program helps residents in rural areas build or improve community infrastructure and buy or replace equipment needed for essential community services.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for funding.

Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

