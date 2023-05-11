Heartland Votes

Paducah woman accused of identity theft, creating fake account to send critical emails to city leaders

A woman is accused of using a man’s identity to create a fake email account and send a critical...
A woman is accused of using a man’s identity to create a fake email account and send a critical message to city leaders.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of using a man’s identity to create a fake email account and send a critical message to city leaders.

Sandra K. Guess, 56, was served a summons charging her with theft of identity of another without consent.

According to Paducah police, Guess was indicted by a McCracken County grand jury. She was served the indictment summons on Thursday morning, May 11.

In January, police say a man reported his identity had been stolen and used to create an email account. The individual reported that a Paducah city commissioner told him about an email purportedly from the individual had been sent to city commissioners and the mayor.

The email allegedly sent by the individual was critical of the city commission’s actions at a public hearing regarding fellow commissioner David Guess.

The individual denied he had sent the email and reported the incident to Paducah police.

During the investigation, detectives got records from the email provider, which included the cell phone number of the person who created the email account. They determined the phone number belonged to Guess.

While being interviewed by police, they say Guess admitted to creating a fake account and sending the email.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new bill into law that would provide support to first...
Gov. Pritzker signs Act-of-Duty Bill
In-person classes were canceled at Mount Vernon Township High School because of a senior prank....
‘Senior prank went too far:’ Vandalism forces Mt. Vernon High School students to take e-learning day
A couple of "Real Housewives" will star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’ to star in new series set in Benton, Ill.
The school resource officer said the students admitted to eating “marijuana” brownies at...
Caruthersville High School student accused of selling pot-laced brownies to middle school students
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash Thursday afternoon, May 11.
Mo. State Hwy. Patrol on scene of deadly crash in Butler Co.
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
All 7 victims who died in crash on I-55 in Montgomery County, Illinois identified
FILE PHOTO - Police are reminding anyone downtown on Friday night to move their vehicles before...
Cape Girardeau police: Move cars before 5 a.m. Sat. for downtown flea market
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects