Paducah woman accused of identity theft, creating fake account to send critical emails to city leaders

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of using a man’s identity to create a fake email account and send a critical message to city leaders.

Sandra K. Guess, 56, was served a summons charging her with theft of identity of another without consent.

According to Paducah police, Guess was indicted by a McCracken County grand jury. She was served the indictment summons on Thursday morning, May 11.

In January, police say a man reported his identity had been stolen and used to create an email account. The individual reported that a Paducah city commissioner told him about an email purportedly from the individual had been sent to city commissioners and the mayor.

The email allegedly sent by the individual was critical of the city commission’s actions at a public hearing regarding fellow commissioner David Guess.

The individual denied he had sent the email and reported the incident to Paducah police.

During the investigation, detectives got records from the email provider, which included the cell phone number of the person who created the email account. They determined the phone number belonged to Guess.

While being interviewed by police, they say Guess admitted to creating a fake account and sending the email.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.