NFL announces Chiefs will kick off the 2023 season at Arrowhead

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/KCTV) - The guest list for ring night at Arrowhead Stadium has been finalized.

The Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, on the night a banner will be dropped for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory. You can watch that game on KY3!

It will be the second time in the last four seasons that Kansas City has hosted the NFL’s opening night game. In 2020, Kansas City opened the season with a 34-20 victory over the Houston Texans on the night the franchise unveiled a banner for its Super Bowl LIV win.

In 2017, Kansas City traveled to New England and beat the Patriots 42-27 on the season’s opening night as Tom Brady and Co. celebrated a championship from the previous season.

Since Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has taken over, Kansas City is 9-1 in Week 1 and hasn’t lost a season-opener since 2014. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the starter, Kansas City averages 37.8 points per game in Week 1.

It’ll be the first game for the Chiefs against the Lions since KC went to Detroit and won 34-30 during Week 4 of the 2019 season.

