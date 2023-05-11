Heartland Votes

Mo. National Veterans Memorial to display photos, stories of veterans

FILE PHOTO - The Missouri National Veterans Memorial will display photos and stories of the veterans in your life during Memorial Day Weekend.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri National Veterans Memorial will display photos and stories of the veterans in your life during Memorial Day Weekend.

Heroes on Display will be May 27-29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To submit information about your veteran, visit their website.

You can also send the forms and photos to info@mnvmfund.org or mail them to Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial, 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Perryville, MO 63775. A copy of the form is available here.

