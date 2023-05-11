Heartland Votes

Mo. bill that includes no texting while driving heads to Gov. Parson’s desk

By Heartland News
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Texting while driving could soon be illegal in Missouri.

A measure that would outlaw texting in the state won final approval in the Senate on Thursday, May 11 and now heads to Governor Mike Parson’s desk.

It’s part of Senate Bill 398.

Missouri and Montana are the only states not to outlaw texting and driving for all motorists. Drivers age 21 and younger in Missouri already aren’t allowed to text and drive.

If the proposed law is signed it would go into effect in August.

