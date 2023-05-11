Man arrested after headstone found in truck

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation into a missing headstone from a cemetery in McCracken County leads to the arrest of a Paducah man.

Investigators learned the headstone was missing on Wednesday, May 10.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Shannon Herron was arrested in connection with the investigation. Investigators accuse him of stealing the gravestone.

During his arrest, the sheriff’s office said they found the missing granite headstone in the back of Herron’s truck.

Shannon Herron, 44 of Paducah, was arrested in connection with the theft of a headstone from a McCracken County cemetery. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

The copper plaque, once attached to the headstone, was found later at another location.

The sheriff’s office said the headstone was valued at $5,000.

Herron was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $1,000 and violating graves charges.

