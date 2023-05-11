Heartland Votes

Man arrested after headstone found in truck

McCracken County Sheriff's Office said they found a missing headstone in the back of a truck...
McCracken County Sheriff's Office said they found a missing headstone in the back of a truck belonging to Shannon Herron.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation into a missing headstone from a cemetery in McCracken County leads to the arrest of a Paducah man.

Investigators learned the headstone was missing on Wednesday, May 10.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Shannon Herron was arrested in connection with the investigation. Investigators accuse him of stealing the gravestone.

During his arrest, the sheriff’s office said they found the missing granite headstone in the back of Herron’s truck.

Shannon Herron, 44 of Paducah, was arrested in connection with the theft of a headstone from a...
Shannon Herron, 44 of Paducah, was arrested in connection with the theft of a headstone from a McCracken County cemetery.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

The copper plaque, once attached to the headstone, was found later at another location.

The sheriff’s office said the headstone was valued at $5,000.

Herron was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $1,000 and violating graves charges.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new bill into law that would provide support to first...
Gov. Pritzker signs Act-of-Duty Bill
In-person classes were canceled at Mount Vernon Township High School because of a senior prank....
‘Senior prank went too far:’ Vandalism forces Mt. Vernon High School students to take e-learning day
A couple of "Real Housewives" will star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’ to star in new series set in Benton, Ill.
The school resource officer said the students admitted to eating “marijuana” brownies at...
Caruthersville High School student accused of selling pot-laced brownies to middle school students
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank

Latest News

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Victims identified in I-55 crash that killed 7 in Montgomery County, Ill.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
This will be the first time a grocery store has opened in town in seven years. The store will...
Grand opening of Cairo, Ill. grocery store set for June
Missouri lawmakers consider bill to help tackle retain teachers
Missouri lawmakers consider bill to help tackle retain teachers