Jackson High School names new girls basketball head coach

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson High School will have a new Girls Basketball head coach for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Jackson School Board announced Angela Fulton will be the new coach on Thursday, May 11.

According to school leaders, Fulton has been a coach in Perryville, where she served as the Middle School Girls coach for one year and the varsity head coach for five years.

Fulton is not a stranger to the Jackson basketball program.

During the 2022-2023 school year, Fulton served as the Jackson Junior High Boys 8th grade coach and freshman girls coach as well as a varsity assistant coach.

“We are looking forward to having Coach Fulton as our next Jackson High School Head Girls basketball Coach,” said Jackson R-2 School District Athletic Director John Martin, in a released statement. “We believe she will be a great fit for our student-athletes and has the ability to make connections with student-athletes in a positive manner and continue to provide skill development in this program.”

