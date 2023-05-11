Former St. Louis Blues Captain to release whiskey with award-winning distillery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The former Captain of the St. Louis Blues, Chris Pronger, and his brother Sean Pronger are releasing a whiskey with an award-winning Canadian distillery.

The brothers are partnering with Niagara Falls Craft Distillers Ltd. (NFCD) to create a whiskey called The JRNY. The JRNY, pronounced as “journey,” is meant to celebrate the journeys we all go through.

“I’ve always loved to share stories over a nice glass of whisky and that’s what this is all about,” said Sean. “Not all of us were second overall picks in the NHL draft with our journey broadcast to the world like my baby brother. The JRNY whisky is made to celebrate the incredible journeys of everyday people.”

Chris Pronger played nine seasons with the St. Louis Blues, where he was dubbed Captain in 1997; in the 1999-2000 season, he was awarded the Norris Trophy and the Hart Trophy.

“This isn’t a typical celebrity alcohol brand. Chris and Sean have been involved right from the outset even helping select the name – the JRNY. We like to say the world may not need another whisky, but it definitely needs another story,” said Andy Murison, NFCD’s President and CEO and co-founder.

The JRNY whiskey sports number 44, Chris’ number, on the bottle also sports a 44% alcohol content.

According to distillers, the whiskey is made from Saskatchewan grain blended with purified filtered water from the Niagara River. It is then aged in brand-new American oak barrels for three years and a day, then finished in aged barrels for a short time to provide a smooth finish unique to higher-cut alcohols.

“Even though Sean and I are super close, our hockey careers meant that we didn’t spend a whole lot of time together,” said Chris. “Some things Sean and I love with a passion are Canada, hockey, whisky, and bringing people together. I’m excited to embark on this journey with my brother to introduce people to The JRNY, a delicious and affordable Canadian whisky right in time for the NHL playoffs. Even if some people didn’t love me as a player, I think they’re going to like my whisky.”

Chris Pronger is known as a Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman and Stanley Cup winner. His brother Sean Pronger, a former NHL journeyman, played in 260 career games with seven teams and is the author of the book Journeyman, chronicling his time as a hockey player.

This special release from NFCD will be available at locations in Missouri and Illinois starting in May 2023. With further expansion planned for Manitoba, New York, Ontario, Texas, and beyond.

The JRNY is being sold for under $40 in Canada and $25 in the US.

