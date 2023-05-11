Heartland Votes

Former SEMO Basketball star transfers to UT Arlington

Phillip Russell transferring to UT Arlington.
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former SEMO Basketball star Phillip Russell announced on his Instagram account Wednesday night he will transfer to UT Arlington.

Russell led the Redhawks in scoring during the 2022-23 season with an 18-points per game average.

He also played a key role in helping the team win the OVC Championship and qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Russell will join former SEMO assistant coach Keith Pickens at UT Arlington.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong storms on Monday night are to blame for damaging what appears to be portion of an...
Storm damage reported in Scott, Stoddard Counties; cleanup underway in Scott City
Power outages were reported as severe storms moved through the Heartland on Monday, May 8....
Power outages reported in the Heartland 5/9
An early morning shootout between a man and troopers is under investigation in Jefferson...
ISP identifies suspect killed in shootout with troopers in Jefferson County, Ill.
The school resource officer said the students admitted to eating “marijuana” brownies at...
Caruthersville High School student accused of selling pot-laced brownies to middle school students
Authorities are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson,...
Deadly 2-vehicle crash on E. Jackson Blvd.

Latest News

Phillip Russell transferring to UT Arlington.
Phillip Russell transferring to UT Arlington
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 5/10/23
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 5/10/23
The Warriors celebrate their 6-3 win over Advance with the plaque.
Valle Catholic softball wins Class 1 District 2 Championship 6-3 over Advance
Here are Missouri High School Softball Championship scores from Tuesday.
Missouri High School District Softball Championship scores