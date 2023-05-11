Former SEMO Basketball star transfers to UT Arlington

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former SEMO Basketball star Phillip Russell announced on his Instagram account Wednesday night he will transfer to UT Arlington.

Russell led the Redhawks in scoring during the 2022-23 season with an 18-points per game average.

He also played a key role in helping the team win the OVC Championship and qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Russell will join former SEMO assistant coach Keith Pickens at UT Arlington.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.