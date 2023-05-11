Heartland Votes

Farmers dealing with “black-headed buzzards” attacking calves

Asberry said he’s consistently dealt with what’s known as “black-headed buzzards” swooping in...
Asberry said he’s consistently dealt with what’s known as “black-headed buzzards” swooping in and harming or even killing his calves just after birth.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Whether you call them buzzards or vultures, you’ve likely come across them on the roadway.

While the birds can be annoying, they’re creating a problem for farmers in Northeast Arkansas.

Colton Asberry has been a lifelong farmer in Sharp County.

Asberry said he’s consistently dealt with what’s known as “black-headed buzzards” swooping in and harming or even killing his calves just after birth.

“At birth, there’ll be 10-15. They’re aggressive. The cows can’t fight them off,” Asberry explained. “I’ve seen them poke the eyeballs out. It’s pretty gruesome what they’ll do in a matter of minutes.”

While it’s against Arkansas law to kill the buzzards without a permit, Asberry said there aren’t many options to try and keep them away.

“You just have to be there. It’s hard with this many cattle to be there all the time, but if you can be there and help the cow fight them off and run the buzzards off, that’s been what we have to do,” Asberry said.

When Asberry or other farm hands aren’t available, he’s forced to leave the calves as prey to the buzzards.

“I’ve lost two calves this year. I’d say between three to five a year for me personally. Cattle prices are at record highs, so it cuts into a livelihood,” Asberry said.

Sharp County U of A Extension Office Agent Cody Stroud said a program is available to help farmers with the issue.

“There is a program through the Arkansas Farm Bureau called the Black Vulture Depredation Permit. This allows you to kill three black vultures that are depredating on livestock,” Stroud said.

Asberry explained he has looked into getting a permit in the past but wished more options were available to fight the buzzards.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new bill into law that would provide support to first...
Gov. Pritzker signs Act-of-Duty Bill
A Poplar Bluff man died in a crash on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff on Thursday afternoon, May 11.
Poplar Bluff man dies in crash on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff
In-person classes were canceled at Mount Vernon Township High School because of a senior prank....
‘Senior prank went too far:’ Vandalism forces Mt. Vernon High School students to take e-learning day
The current Sikeston seniors will be freshman for the Tigers in the fall.
Two Sikeston cheerleaders make University of Missouri Cheer Team for 2023-24
A couple of "Real Housewives" will star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’ to star in new series set in Benton, Ill.

Latest News

Students
SEMO International students preparing for graduation
Several 2023 National Championship Men’s Basketball team members joined over 200 participants...
Over 200 students at John A. Logan graduation ceremonies
As SEMO's graduation approaches, three international students prepare for their big day to walk...
SEMO international students prepare to graduate
Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians of the passing of Virginia Moore, rebuilding efforts in...
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update on May 11
During Gov. Beshear's Team Kentucky Update, Beshear highlighted the hard work Kentucky's...
Beshear highlights drug program's success