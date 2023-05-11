Dump truck crash blocking KY 139/South Rd. at 16mm in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A dump truck crash is blocking KY 139/South Road at the 16 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this is between U.S. 68-Business/Main Street and U.S. 68, just south of downtown Cadiz. It’s along KY 139 near Lookout Lane.

KYTC reports a load of gravel spilled onto the road.

The estimated duration is about 2 hours.

Drivers may self-detour via either end of U.S. 68-Business/Main Street and U.S. 68.

