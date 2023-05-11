Heartland Votes

Driver strikes train overnight in Dupo, Ill.

By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DUPO, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities are investigating after a car struck a train in Dupo overnight.

According to police, the driver was traveling westbound on Davis Street Ferry Road near Broadway in Dupo. Around 12:30 a.m., he made a right turn onto the railroad tracks instead of a nearby street. The driver took his vehicle onto the tracks and struck a train that was traveling in the opposite direction. Officials say the engineer of the train reported seeing the driver get out of his vehicle and walk around before losing sight of him.

Several firefighters assisted law enforcement in looking for the driver. He was finally located after being spotted by a drone. Officials said the driver appeared to be intoxicated. He was treated on scene for any potential injuries but there is no word on whether an arrest was made.

News4 will update this story once new information has been released.

Paducah man arrested on theft, drug charges
