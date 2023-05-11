Carbondale city council accepting applications to fill vacant seat

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city council is now accepting applications to fill a vacant seat.

Following the swearing-in of Carolin Harvey as mayor, her former position on the council is open. The term for the position expires on April 30, 2025.

According to the city, to qualify, candidates must have been a resident of Carbondale for at least one year before the appointment, be free of tax and other debts owed to the city and have no record of crimes, bribery, perjury or any other felony.

Interested individuals may apply by submitting a letter of interest and resume to Mayor Carolin Harvey at charvey@explorecarbondale.com or drop the application material off at the city clerk’s office at city hall no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

