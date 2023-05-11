Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau police: Move cars before 5 a.m. Sat. for downtown flea market

FILE PHOTO - Police are reminding anyone downtown on Friday night to move their vehicles before 5 a.m. on Saturday for the Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are reminding anyone downtown on Friday night to move their vehicles before 5 a.m. on Saturday for the Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market.

The flea market will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

According to police, vehicles parked in the areas listed below need to be moved before 5 a.m. on Saturday or they will be towed.

  • Parking lot located at Broadway and Main
  • Parking lot located at Independence and Main

They say parking will resume to normal after 8 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to the flea market, it will be the second week for the Cape Girardeau Riverfront Market, located at 35 S. Spanish Street.

The farmer’s market is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each Saturday through October.

