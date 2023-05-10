Heartland Votes

Vandalism forces Mt. Vernon High School students to take e-learning day

According to the school’s Facebook page, MVTHS students will be taking an e-learning day...
According to the school’s Facebook page, MVTHS students will be taking an e-learning day because of vandalism and conditions in the building.(Live 5 News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 10, 2023
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Mount Vernon Township High School students will not be in the classroom on Wednesday, May 10.

According to the school’s Facebook page, MVTHS students will be taking an e-learning day because of vandalism and conditions in the building.

School leaders said scheduled AP testing on Wednesday afternoon will take place as planned. Students are advised to report through the Attendance Office.

Staff members are told to report as scheduled.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to notify school administrators.

