Heartland Votes

Valle Catholic softball wins Class 1 District 2 Championship 6-3 over Advance

The Warriors celebrate their 6-3 win over Advance with the plaque.
The Warriors celebrate their 6-3 win over Advance with the plaque.(Jess Todd, KFVS)
By Jess Todd
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - Just a year after Valle Catholic softball won their first District Championship in school history, they have gone back-to-back. The Warriors defeated Advance 6-3 for the title.

After Advance took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Valle Catholic erupted for four runs of their own in the bottom half to take a 4-1 lead.

That extended to 6-1 after the second inning.

Advance scored once in both the fifth and sixth innings to cut the deficit to three, but Valle Catholic stopped the comeback attempt in the seventh.

“Last year was our first year that we won Districts as a team in school history,” said Valle Catholic senior Macy Wolk. “To do it another year in a different district feels really, really good.”

Zipprich was proud of the Warriors’ preparation.

“We focus on winning every inning of a ball game, so we wanted to come out swinging hot,” Zipprich, a sophomore, said. “We had a scouting report going in just swinging at our pitches and being super selective. I think we executed that really well.”

Head Coach Kurt Basler said this group is special.

“When (Abreeana’s) in the circle we’re pretty good, but there’s eight girls behind her that are pretty good players,” said Basler. “If we just play the way we play, we’re as good as anybody.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a very low tornado threat with storms this evening. With that being said, the main...
First Alert: Tornado warning canceled in southeast Mo.; severe thunderstorms move out of the Heartland
Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
Strong storms on Monday night are to blame for damaging what appears to be portion of an...
Storm damage reported in Scott, Stoddard Counties; cleanup underway in Scott City
On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a...
Doniphan man arrested for drug trafficking in Scott City, Mo.
Power outages were reported as severe storms moved through the Heartland on Monday, May 8....
Power outages reported in the Heartland 5/9

Latest News

The SEMO Softball team will enter Wednesday’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the number...
SEMO Softball team collects top post-season honors
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 5/9
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 5/9
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 5/9
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 5/9
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86