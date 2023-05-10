Valle Catholic softball wins Class 1 District 2 Championship 6-3 over Advance

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - Just a year after Valle Catholic softball won their first District Championship in school history, they have gone back-to-back. The Warriors defeated Advance 6-3 for the title.

After Advance took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Valle Catholic erupted for four runs of their own in the bottom half to take a 4-1 lead.

That extended to 6-1 after the second inning.

Advance scored once in both the fifth and sixth innings to cut the deficit to three, but Valle Catholic stopped the comeback attempt in the seventh.

“Last year was our first year that we won Districts as a team in school history,” said Valle Catholic senior Macy Wolk. “To do it another year in a different district feels really, really good.”

Zipprich was proud of the Warriors’ preparation.

“We focus on winning every inning of a ball game, so we wanted to come out swinging hot,” Zipprich, a sophomore, said. “We had a scouting report going in just swinging at our pitches and being super selective. I think we executed that really well.”

Head Coach Kurt Basler said this group is special.

“When (Abreeana’s) in the circle we’re pretty good, but there’s eight girls behind her that are pretty good players,” said Basler. “If we just play the way we play, we’re as good as anybody.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.