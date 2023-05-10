Staying dry tonight, spot shower possible Wednesday evening

Sunny skies prevailed throughout the day creating dry conditions across the heartland. Temperatures reached the upper 70s to lower 80s, normal high temperatures for this time of year is around 76. Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours, along with evening lows reaching down into the lower 60s. Winds will remain calm from the northeast.

Waking up Wednesday morning expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures on the mild side near 60. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow but overall majority of the Heartland will stay dry until Thursday.

