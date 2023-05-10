Spring 2023 Dexter Mission provides oral healthcare

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health is deploying a clinical team to provide dental screenings and care to Dexter, Mo.

With no cost to veterans for a nominal fee for other patients, the Smiles of Hope at the Lighthouse Church in Dexter will be providing care to more than 200 patients over four days. This includes dental screenings, extractions and pre-prosthetic surgeries.

ATSU-MOSDOH deployed a clinical team travelling from St. Louis and Kirksville. This team included 50 dental students, 10 ATSU-MOSDOH graduated dentists and 10 faculty members.

The provided care started today, May 10 and will go until Saturday, May 13. The screenings take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all days.

