Heartland Votes

Sikeston DPS donates vehicle to criminal justice program at career and technology center

Sikeston DPS Director James McMillen and Sikeston Career and Technology Director Chad King pose...
Sikeston DPS Director James McMillen and Sikeston Career and Technology Director Chad King pose in front of the Chevy Tahoe that Sikeston DPS donated to the SCTC criminal justice program.(City of Sikeston)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety donated a vehicle to the criminal justice program at the Sikeston Career and Technology Center.

The Chevy Tahoe was presented to Sikeston Public Schools on Tuesday evening, May 9 during the Sikeston R-6 Board of Education meeting.

“It will be a valuable tool for the program and allow for real world training for the student officers,” Natalie Bohannon, Sikeston R-6 communications and marketing specialist, said in a news release.

She said the Tahoe would be used to let students learn the proper procedure when making various traffic stops, responding to different calls for service, responding to crime scenes and the overall operation of the emergency vehicle.

“Having great equipment such as the Tahoe allows for a higher level of learning and continued interest in the criminal justice program,” Bohannon explained. “DPS and the City of Sikeston continuously go above and beyond helping the students in the Sikeston Public School system achieve their highest potential.”

Sikeston DPS Director James McMillen praised the relationship between DPS and Sikeston R-6.

“Our partnership we have with [Sikeston Public Schools] is phenomenal,” said Sikeston DPS Director James McMillen. “It’s been really good for us, and we really appreciate the partnership we have with [Sikeston Public Schools].”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong storms on Monday night are to blame for damaging what appears to be portion of an...
Storm damage reported in Scott, Stoddard Counties; cleanup underway in Scott City
Power outages were reported as severe storms moved through the Heartland on Monday, May 8....
Power outages reported in the Heartland 5/9
An early morning shootout between a man and troopers is under investigation in Jefferson...
ISP identifies suspect killed in shootout with troopers in Jefferson County, Ill.
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
A beautiful sunset in Jacob, Ill. after storms passed through Jackson County.
First Alert: Wednesday looks pleasant ahead of more storms

Latest News

Perryville city administrator, Brent Buerck, receives Jay T. Bell award with his family
Perryville City Administrator receives Jay T. Bell Award
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
In-person classes were canceled at Mount Vernon Township High School because of a senior...
“Senior prank went too far:” Vandalism forces Mt. Vernon High School students to take e-learning day
Newly elected officials in the City of Carbondale were sworn into office on Tuesday at the...
New Carbondale Mayor, city council members sworn into office