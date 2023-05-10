Sikeston DPS donates vehicle to criminal justice program at career and technology center

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety donated a vehicle to the criminal justice program at the Sikeston Career and Technology Center.

The Chevy Tahoe was presented to Sikeston Public Schools on Tuesday evening, May 9 during the Sikeston R-6 Board of Education meeting.

“It will be a valuable tool for the program and allow for real world training for the student officers,” Natalie Bohannon, Sikeston R-6 communications and marketing specialist, said in a news release.

She said the Tahoe would be used to let students learn the proper procedure when making various traffic stops, responding to different calls for service, responding to crime scenes and the overall operation of the emergency vehicle.

“Having great equipment such as the Tahoe allows for a higher level of learning and continued interest in the criminal justice program,” Bohannon explained. “DPS and the City of Sikeston continuously go above and beyond helping the students in the Sikeston Public School system achieve their highest potential.”

Sikeston DPS Director James McMillen praised the relationship between DPS and Sikeston R-6.

“Our partnership we have with [Sikeston Public Schools] is phenomenal,” said Sikeston DPS Director James McMillen. “It’s been really good for us, and we really appreciate the partnership we have with [Sikeston Public Schools].”

