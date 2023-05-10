SEMO Softball team collects top post-season honors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Softball team will enter Wednesday’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the number one seed and the Redhawks have collected some top post-season honors.

Redhawks head coach Mark Redburn has been named the OVC Coach of the year.

SEMO slugger Aubrie Shore has been named OVC Co-Player of the year.

The Redhawks will play their first game on Thursday.

