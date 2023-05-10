Heartland Votes

Scattered showers and storms possible the next few days

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 5/10
By Grant Dade
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few showers and storms mainly across our southern counties this evening. This activity will weaken as we head towards the late evening hours. Most of the Heartland will remain dry tonight. Lows by morning will range from the upper 50s far north to the middle 60s far south. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through the rest of the week into the weekend. The overall severe weather threat looks low however, a strong storms or two will be possible.

On a personal note, I will be off starting tomorrow as I start my third round of chemotherapy. Hopefully I find out some good news as they will be scanning my tumor to see the progress. I’ll be posting updates on my Facebook Page when I feel up to it. Again I appreciate all the thoughts and prayers. The Heartland is a caring and thoughtful place to call home.

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 5/10
Rain entering SE Missouri this morning, showers possible in the afternoon
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 5/10/23
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 5/10/23