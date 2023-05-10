Respect for Law Banquet to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Respect for Law Banquet will be held at the VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau next week.

On May 18, the annual Respect for Law Banquet event will be held to recognize local law enforcement. The event is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club.

Cape Evening Optimists have been holding a recognition banquet for local law enforcement agencies for many years. The banquet includes a keynote speaker that has a connection to law enforcement and awards to outstanding members of local law enforcement agencies.

This year’s keynote speaker is Bob Neff with Ford Groves. Neff is part of The Backstoppers, whose mission is to support the families of fallen heroes. The honorees of this year’s banquet will be Officer Matt Tisher and Sergeant Keith Green with the Cape Girardeau Police Department; Captain Phillip Gregory and Trooper Orrin Hawkins with the Missouri Highway Patrol; and Sergeant Jim Bartles and Correction Office Verla Carr with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department.

For more infromation, you can contact Shirlene Hect with the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club by calling 573-382-1273 or emailing shirlenehecht@gmail.com.

