Heartland Votes

Respect for Law Banquet to be held in Cape Girardeau

The annual Respect for Law Banquet will be held to recognize local law enforcement agencies,...
The annual Respect for Law Banquet will be held to recognize local law enforcement agencies, including the Cape Girardeau Police Department(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Respect for Law Banquet will be held at the VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau next week.

On May 18, the annual Respect for Law Banquet event will be held to recognize local law enforcement. The event is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club.

Cape Evening Optimists have been holding a recognition banquet for local law enforcement agencies for many years. The banquet includes a keynote speaker that has a connection to law enforcement and awards to outstanding members of local law enforcement agencies.

This year’s keynote speaker is Bob Neff with Ford Groves. Neff is part of The Backstoppers, whose mission is to support the families of fallen heroes. The honorees of this year’s banquet will be Officer Matt Tisher and Sergeant Keith Green with the Cape Girardeau Police Department; Captain Phillip Gregory and Trooper Orrin Hawkins with the Missouri Highway Patrol; and Sergeant Jim Bartles and Correction Office Verla Carr with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department.

For more infromation, you can contact Shirlene Hect with the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club by calling 573-382-1273 or emailing shirlenehecht@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong storms on Monday night are to blame for damaging what appears to be portion of an...
Storm damage reported in Scott, Stoddard Counties; cleanup underway in Scott City
Power outages were reported as severe storms moved through the Heartland on Monday, May 8....
Power outages reported in the Heartland 5/9
An early morning shootout between a man and troopers is under investigation in Jefferson...
ISP identifies suspect killed in shootout with troopers in Jefferson County, Ill.
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
A beautiful sunset in Jacob, Ill. after storms passed through Jackson County.
First Alert: Wednesday looks pleasant ahead of more storms

Latest News

A couple of "Real Housewives" will star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’ to star in new series set in Benton, Ill.
A crash was blocking traffic on Broadway Street Wednesday afternoon, May 10.
Broadway at Clark St. in Cape Girardeau reopened after crash
A crash is blocking Broadway on Clark St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
RAW VIDEO: Crash blocking Broadway at Clark St. in Cape Girardeau
Governor Mike Parson publicly posted an application looking for the next St. Louis circuit...
Gov. Parson opens application process for city of St. Louis circuit attorney