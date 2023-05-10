Heartland Votes

Rain entering SE Missouri this morning, showers possible in the afternoon

By Madeline Parker
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Good morning Heartland. This morning sees a few showers in southeast Missouri, and those showers will move into southern Illinois. The showers will begin to dissipate around 9 am. The afternoon looks drier, with temperatures going up to the low 80s. A chance for some thunderstorms enters the bootheel around 3 pm, moving into southeast Missouri in the early evening. This system looks to dry up around 10 pm. Overnight looks dry with a small chance of showers in the western parts of southeast Missouri in the early morning.

There are chances for thunderstorms Thursday, Friday morning, Saturday, and Sunday. The beginning of the next workweek looks drier and calmer.

