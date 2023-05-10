Heartland Votes

Perryville City Administrator receives Jay T. Bell Award

Perryville city administrator, Brent Buerck, receives Jay T. Bell award with his family
Perryville city administrator, Brent Buerck, receives Jay T. Bell award with his family(Missouri Municipal League)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city administrator for the city of Perryville, Brent Buerck, was chosen as the recipient of the 2023 Jay T. Bell Professional Management Award by the Missouri City/County Management Association.

According to a release from the Missouri Municipal League, the Jay T. Bell Award recognizes Buerck’s outstanding commitment to the profession of local government management and is the association’s highest honor for members.

Brent Buerck has more than 27 years of experience in public service. Buerck was appointed to Perryville city administrator in 2009. He also serves as an ex-officio on many boards, including the Perry County Community Foundation, Perry County EDA, Perryville Development Corporation, and more. Prior to his time in Perryville, Buerck spent 13 years working for the Missouri Division of Youth Services.

The Jay T. Bell award recognizes public service that displays the same high standards of accomplishment, professionalism, and ethical conduct.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong storms on Monday night are to blame for damaging what appears to be portion of an...
Storm damage reported in Scott, Stoddard Counties; cleanup underway in Scott City
Power outages were reported as severe storms moved through the Heartland on Monday, May 8....
Power outages reported in the Heartland 5/9
An early morning shootout between a man and troopers is under investigation in Jefferson...
ISP identifies suspect killed in shootout with troopers in Jefferson County, Ill.
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
A beautiful sunset in Jacob, Ill. after storms passed through Jackson County.
First Alert: Wednesday looks pleasant ahead of more storms

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
In-person classes were canceled at Mount Vernon Township High School because of a senior...
“Senior prank went too far:” Vandalism forces Mt. Vernon High School students to take e-learning day
Newly elected officials in the City of Carbondale were sworn into office on Tuesday at the...
New Carbondale Mayor, city council members sworn into office
Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Cairo.
ISP investigating deadly shooting in Cairo