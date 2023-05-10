Perryville City Administrator receives Jay T. Bell Award

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city administrator for the city of Perryville, Brent Buerck, was chosen as the recipient of the 2023 Jay T. Bell Professional Management Award by the Missouri City/County Management Association.

According to a release from the Missouri Municipal League, the Jay T. Bell Award recognizes Buerck’s outstanding commitment to the profession of local government management and is the association’s highest honor for members.

Brent Buerck has more than 27 years of experience in public service. Buerck was appointed to Perryville city administrator in 2009. He also serves as an ex-officio on many boards, including the Perry County Community Foundation, Perry County EDA, Perryville Development Corporation, and more. Prior to his time in Perryville, Buerck spent 13 years working for the Missouri Division of Youth Services.

The Jay T. Bell award recognizes public service that displays the same high standards of accomplishment, professionalism, and ethical conduct.

