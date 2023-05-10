Heartland Votes

Paducah man arrested for theft, drug charges

By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, May 10 around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to a call about an individual attempting to break into a vehicle in the 400 block of College Avenue in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, due to recent thefts from vehicles in the College Avenue area of Lone Oak, deputies with the sheriff’s office have recently been conducting extra patrols in the vicinity in an attempt to deter the thefts and locate the individuals responsible. Two deputies arrived at the scene of the attempted vehicle break-in within two minutes due to the extra patrols, and began searching for the suspect.

Deputies found a male subject walking on Columbus Avenue. They spoke with the male subject, later identified as 45-year-old Francisco Starks, of Paducah, and saw that he had a bag with him. During a search of the bag and Starks, deputies found a debit card and identification cards not belonging to Starks as well as a cocaine smoking pipe, according to the release.

Starks was taken to McCracken County Jail and charged him with possession of cocaine, public intoxication, theft by unlawful taking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

