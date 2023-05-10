Paducah Board of Commissioners approves application for grant to purchase fire boat

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, May 9, the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved an application for a Department of Homeland Security Port Security Grant.

According to the city’s commission meeting highlights, the request is for $543,750 which, if approved, would be used to purchase a fire boat to be used by the Paducah Fire Department to respond to water-based emergency situations. This grant requires a match of 25 percent of the total project cost. The required match is $181,250 for a total project cost of $725,000. It is anticipated that the match will be provided out of the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget.

According to the Paducah City Commission agenda action form, the Fiscal Year 2023 Port Security Grant Program is one of four grant programs that constitute DHS and FEMA’s focus on transportation infrastructure security activities.

The program provides funds to state, local and private sector maritime partners to support increased port-wide risk management and protect critical surface transportation infrastructure from acts of terrorism, major disasters and other emergencies, according to the form.

