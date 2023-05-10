New Carbondale Mayor, city council members sworn into office

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - History is made in Carbondale on Tuesday, May 9, as newly elected officials are sworn in to office.

Carolin Harvey is now the mayor.

She’s the first Black mayor in Carbondale.

Adam Loos, Clare Killman and Nancy Maxwell were all sworn in as City Council Members.

Killman is first transgender elected as a city council member in Illinois.

