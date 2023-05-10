Missouri lawmakers consider bill to help retain teachers across the state

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the state struggles with retaining teachers, Missouri lawmakers are looking at a bill that would help school districts hire and retain educators amid the state’s ongoing teacher shortage.

Scott County R-IV School District has been looking to fill a few positions for a while now. Superintendent Brady Kolwyck said finding qualified educators is quite challenging.

“The most difficult positions in the entire education profession are certified math teachers and certified science teachers--we’ve had the most difficulty finding certified math teachers this year,” Kolwyck said.

House Bill 471, which passed in the House, will allow teacher retention programs to help boost the pay for teachers who work in hard to fill districts or teaching positions.

The pay boost could be 20 percent of their base salary.

However, there are some concerns about the bill.

“I don’t want to put teachers against each other and I wanna know the ins and outs of it before I would just jump onboard,” said Chaffee R-II School District superintendent Shawn Nix.

Nix said that as a small district, anything the state can do to help retain and attract quality teachers is helpful.

“To retain teachers, we did add to the base of our salary,” Nix said. “We added $1,200 to our salary base so we’re trying to incentivize to keep our teachers.”

Both superintendents agree that finding qualified educators to fill those positions is top priority.

“What I’m looking forward to is just making sure we have the best people we could possibly find to give our kids here at Chaffee the best education possible, Chaffee superintendent Nix said.

Kolwyck added that he hopes the bill will have a positive impact on their district in helping to retain and attract new teachers.

For now, the bill is on its way to the Senate.

