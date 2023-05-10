Missouri Dept. of Conservation to host free webinar on deer surveys

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation and the National Deer Association will host a free, live webinar on Conducting Deer Surveys on Tuesday, May 30, at 6 p.m.

According to a release from the MDC, both landowners and those interested in managing deer on their properties are invite to join the webinar via Zoom. Staff with both the MDC and NDA will discuss how to conduct deer population surveys and record deer population data on private property. Attendees will learn how to conduct camera surveys, collect observation data and maintain harvest records to determine deer abundance, assess herd health and learn about deer biology and behavior.

The MDC and NDA will also offer additional free, live Zoom webinars on Deer Aging Techniques on July 25 at 6 p.m. and Using Data to Inform Deer Management on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m., as part of the MDC’s Deer Management Assistance Program.

The program helps landowners manage deer on their properties by allowing them and hunters they designate to buy additional firearms permits to take antlerless deer on the properties above and beyond regular-season harvest limits, according to the release.

“For some landowners, deer cause crop damage and other problems, even with deer removals through regular hunting seasons and damage authorizations,” said MDC Deer Biologist Kevyn Wiskirchen, who coordinates DMAP. “And some landowners need additional tools for achieving their deer-management goals for their properties. The program’s main goal is to maintain healthy deer populations while balancing landowner needs.”

Wiskirchen added that any private property of at least 500 acres located outside of municipal boundaries, regardless of the owner’s legal residence, is eligible for the program. At least 40 acres are required for properties inside the boundaries of a city or town. Additionally, individual parcels of land, regardless of ownership, may be combined to satisfy the acreage requirements as long as no parcel of land is more than a half-mile by air from the boundary of another parcel being combined to form a property enrolled in the program.

To learn more about the program, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/dmap, or contact your local MDC private land conservationist or conservation agent.

