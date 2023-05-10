Man, juvenile arrested in connection with Graves Co. car break-ins, stolen vehicle

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two suspects are in custody in connection with numerous car break-ins overnight.

Jarrett M. Thompson, 20, of Hernando, Mo., and a 15 year old are facing charges of theft, fleeing and more.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the car break-ins were reported on Wednesday morning, May 10 from the Wagon Lane, Creekside Drive and Old Dublin Road areas just west of the city limits of Mayfield. In addition, deputies say a Ford SUV was reported stolen from the Wagon Lane area around 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday.

At around 1:43 a.m., a deputy patrolling in the BelAire Drive area saw the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver sped away.

By 7 a.m. on Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies received a report of the stolen vehicle being driven off into a field and abandoned by two suspects who were seen running into a field in the 600 block of Old Dublin Road.

Two deputies arrived on scene and chased the suspects, catching the 15 year old at the barrier fence near the 20 mile marker of I-69, which is about 1 mile away.

According to the sheriff’s office, the second suspect was able to run across the interstate and into the area of Cardinal Roads and Pritchett Road. A deputy was able to catch him in a creek behind a home in the 700 block of Pritchett Road, or about 1.5 miles from where the suspects abandoned the stolen vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Thompson. Deputies say he was wearing a mask at the time of his capture.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two suspects and a third unknown suspect had been walking the area neighborhoods looking through unlocked vehicles. Items were taken from some of the vehicles.

They say the suspects came across a vehicle at a home in the Wagon Lane area that the owner had started and left running to warm up. They’re accused of stealing that Ford SUV.

The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the suspects told deputies they did it because “they were smoking marijuana and were bored.”

Mayfield police and Kentucky State Police troopers assisted deputies.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies say other suspects are being looked at as to being involved.

