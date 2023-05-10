Heartland Votes

Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’ to star in new series set in Benton, Ill.

A couple of "Real Housewives" will star in a new series set in the Heartland.
A couple of "Real Housewives" will star in a new series set in the Heartland.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A couple of Real Housewives will star in a new series set in the Heartland.

Bravo announced Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake will follow socialites Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan as they head to Benton, Illinois.

The series premieres in July.

Bravo called it “a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel.”

According to Bravo, at the request of the mayor, “they take on tasks to boost morale and galvanize the town with new spirit.”

While in town, they say the Luann and Sonja will help build a new playground and revitalize the local theater with a full-on variety show.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong storms on Monday night are to blame for damaging what appears to be portion of an...
Storm damage reported in Scott, Stoddard Counties; cleanup underway in Scott City
Power outages were reported as severe storms moved through the Heartland on Monday, May 8....
Power outages reported in the Heartland 5/9
An early morning shootout between a man and troopers is under investigation in Jefferson...
ISP identifies suspect killed in shootout with troopers in Jefferson County, Ill.
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
A beautiful sunset in Jacob, Ill. after storms passed through Jackson County.
First Alert: Wednesday looks pleasant ahead of more storms

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The annual Respect for Law Banquet will be held to recognize local law enforcement agencies,...
Respect for Law Banquet to be held in Cape Girardeau
A crash was blocking traffic on Broadway Street Wednesday afternoon, May 10.
Broadway at Clark St. in Cape Girardeau reopened after crash
A crash is blocking Broadway on Clark St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
RAW VIDEO: Crash blocking Broadway at Clark St. in Cape Girardeau