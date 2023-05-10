Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’ to star in new series set in Benton, Ill.

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A couple of Real Housewives will star in a new series set in the Heartland.

Bravo announced Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake will follow socialites Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan as they head to Benton, Illinois.

The series premieres in July.

Bravo called it “a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel.”

According to Bravo, at the request of the mayor, “they take on tasks to boost morale and galvanize the town with new spirit.”

While in town, they say the Luann and Sonja will help build a new playground and revitalize the local theater with a full-on variety show.

