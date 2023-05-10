ISP investigating deadly shooting in Cairo

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A deadly shooting is under investigation in Cairo.

According to Illinois State Police, investigators were called just before midnight on Tuesday, May 9 to a report of a shooting on the 2400 block of Sycamore Street.

ISP said one person was killed and no other information was being released at this time, but their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact ISP at 618-542-2171, extension 1207, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.