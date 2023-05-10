Gov. Pritzker signs Act-of-Duty Bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was joined by Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton, Illinois State Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza, elected officials, and first responders to sign a new bill into law that provides support to first responders who contracted COVID-19.

On May 10, Pritzker signed House Bill 3162 into law. Also known as the Act-of-Duty Bill, this new law provides police officers and firefighters of Chicago disability benefits for the time they were unable to serve due to contracting COVID-19 during the pandemic, specifically between March 9, 2020 - June 30, 2021.

When COVID-19 affected the United States, first responders continued to assist those affected by the virus, which in some case, caused officers to contract the virus themselves. They often needed to be hospitalized and many of the first responders were left without the salary and healthcare coverage they needed. According to a release from the office of JB Pritzker, COVID-19 has been the leading cause of law enforcement deaths in the last 3 years, surpassing firearm and traffic-related deaths.

The Illinois Works Jobs Program Act has been revised so that the families of first responders who passed from COVID-19 received their benefits. The Act-of-Duty Bill furthers this initiative, giving those who were disabled due to the virus their benefits as well.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.