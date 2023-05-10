Gov. Parson opens application process for city of St. Louis circuit attorney

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is on for the next St. Louis circuit attorney.

Governor Mike Parson announced the job posting on Wednesday, May 10.

Qualified individuals may apply online.

“We truly want the best person for the job who can restore law and order to our great City of St. Louis,” Governor Parson said in a news release. “The prosecutor we appoint has a real opportunity to make meaningful and lasting change that strengthens public safety. We encourage any qualified person who is committed to the rule of law and thinks they have what it takes for this challenge ahead to apply and be considered.”

According to the governor’s office, the next St. Louis circuit attorney will need to be able to take over on June 1. Due to this short timeline, the application will close on Monday, May 15 at 12 p.m. so that names can be considered and an appointment announced prior to June 1.

St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner notified Governor Parson last week that she would be resigning her office, effective June 1.

