Gov. Parson announces mobile app launch for school emergencies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, May 10, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced schools can begin signing up for a new state-funded emergency app to allow teachers and staff to alert first responders to emergency situations.

According to a release from the governor’s office, both public and charter schools in the state can sign up to use the mobile app. The alert app will be available free to schools and users.

“We want all students across Missouri to have the opportunity to learn in safe and secure schools,” Gov. Parson said. “That’s why our administration included funding for this school safety app. It puts a simple to use silent alerting app into the hands of teachers and school personnel, so they can get word out of an intruder or other emergency.”

Last month, the state contracted with Raptor Technologies to provide what is referred to as a silent panic alerting system, according to the release.

The app utilizes technology that schools already have in place, allowing teachers and other school staff to quickly initiate an alert through their mobile device or computer. The silent alert works directly with 911 to provide critical information, such as location-based information and school campus maps, with first responders, law enforcement, and campus personnel – within seconds. Additionally, districts are able to schedule and manage their ongoing safety drills using the Raptor Technologies software, according to the release.

School districts may begin enrolling in the alerting program at www.raptortech.com/Missouri. Each district will have its own account that will link the alerts to selected area first responders. Raptor Technologies will conduct training for each district, beginning with pilot schools and then district-wide training. The company encourages districts interested in utilizing the app to contact Raptor to begin the enrollment process.

