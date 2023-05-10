Heartland Votes

First Alert: Morning showers, mostly dry afternoon with thunderstorms possible

This afternoon is looking mostly dry with cloudy skies.
This afternoon is looking mostly dry with cloudy skies.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A few showers are possible this morning in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Showers should end around 9 a.m.



It will also be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon into early evening.

Activity should end by 10 p.m.

Overnight looks dry, but there are chances for light rain in the western part of southeast Missouri by early Thursday morning.

Thunderstorm chances ramp back up Thursday afternoon, Friday morning, Saturday and Sunday.

