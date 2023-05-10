Broadway at Clark St. in Cape Girardeau reopened after crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash was blocking traffic on Broadway Street Wednesday afternoon, May 10.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the three-vehicle crash happened at Broadway and Clark Streets. The road reopened around 12:37 p.m.

Newton said some patients were taken to an area hospital. The number of patients and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

