Heartland Votes

Broadway at Clark St. in Cape Girardeau reopened after crash

A crash was blocking traffic on Broadway Street Wednesday afternoon, May 10.
A crash was blocking traffic on Broadway Street Wednesday afternoon, May 10.(Jeffrey Bullard/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash was blocking traffic on Broadway Street Wednesday afternoon, May 10.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the three-vehicle crash happened at Broadway and Clark Streets. The road reopened around 12:37 p.m.

A crash blocked Broadway at Clark Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday afternoon, May 10.

Newton said some patients were taken to an area hospital. The number of patients and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

