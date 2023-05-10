Heartland Votes

Caruthersville High School student accused of selling pot-laced brownies to middle school students

By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 17-year-old Caruthersville High School student is in custody following an investigation into the sale of marijuana-laced brownies to a Middle School student.

According to Caruthersville Police, a School Resource Officer at the Middle School learned on Tuesday, May 9 that several students may have been under the influence of some sort of drug.

The SRO said the students admitted to eating “marijuana” brownies at school, which were allegedly given to them by a 14-year-old schoolmate.

Parents of six students took their children to a local hospital to get checked out, as a precaution.

At this time, police believe there were no serious side effects.

Police said their investigation revealed that the 14-year-old bought the pot-laced brownies from a 17-year-old Caruthersville High School student.

During questioning, police said the 17-year-old admitted to making and selling the brownies to the 14-year-old.

The 17-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center, pending formal charges of delivery of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and endangering the welfare of a child first degree.

The 14-year-old was placed under house arrest.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

