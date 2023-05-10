Carbondale Park District announces Super Splash Park opening day

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Park District, in partnership with Carbondale Township, announce the Opening Day of the Carbondale Super Splash Park for the 2023 Summer Season. Opening Day of the Super Splash Park will be May 27th. The Super Splash Park will be open from 12pm to 6pm that day.

Carbondale Township has agreed to sponsor opening day this year. As a part of this sponsorship, all residents of Carbondale Township will receive free entry to the Super Splash Park on Opening Day.

“The Super Splash Park is a great asset to our community,” said Dennis Poshard, Carbondale Township Supervisor. “We are hoping that our sponsorship and free access will encourage more of our residents to take advantage of it this year,” he added.

The Super Splash Park is located at 625 S. Lewis Lane in Carbondale, IL. The park features include: 8 lane competition pool with diving board, leisure pool with play structure, lazy river, slide, and concession stand.

“We are excited about some changes that we have for the upcoming summer season and look forward to continuing to build on our tradition of providing fun, family-friendly, outdoor activities for our residents,” stated Trey Anderson, Executive Director of the Carbondale Park District.

For more information visit www.cpkd.org, send an email to info@cpkd.org or call at 618-549-4222.

‘Like’ us on our Carbondale Park District and Super Splash Park Facebook and Instagram pages to stay up to date with programming and events at the Super Splash Park, this summer

