Bear spotted near Jonesboro Home Depot

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a bear has been spotted near Home Depot.

A spokeswoman for the Jonesboro Police Department said the bear was seen near the store on Parker Road just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

Arkansas Game and Fish agents, along with JPD and Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for the animal.

It’s believed the bear might have crossed Interstate 555 and headed toward the north.

The report came just minutes after JPD posted video on social media of the bear roaming around Craighead Forest Park.

If you see the bear, JPD urges you to not approach it and to call 911 immediately.

