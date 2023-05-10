Heartland Votes

2 injured in collision at KY 1241 and KY 408 East in Graves Co.

On Tuesday, May 9, at around 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision that injured two at the intersection of KY 1241 and KY 408 East.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, May 9, at around 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision that injured two at the intersection of KY 1241 and KY 408 East.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that 20-year-old Briana Belisle of Murray, Ky. was driving northbound on KY 1241 with a juvenile passenger. As her vehicle approached the intersection of state Rte. 408, Belisle collided with another vehicle that was crossing KY 1241 on KY 408 East. The second vehicle that collided with Belisle was driven by a juvenile.

After the impact, Belisle’s vehicle went off the roadway and travelled into a ditch on the northeast side of the intersection, according to the release.

Belisle and the juvenile passenger were transported by Mayfield-Graves Co. EMS to a local hospital for further evaluation of suspected minor injuries. The juvenile driver of the second vehicle was treated at the scene by EMS staff.

